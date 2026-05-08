1911 Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

Includes 1 food truck or tent space. An additional fee is required for double space.





Vendor must provide their own power and any setups (tent, table, and chairs). Table and chairs should be clean and presentable. Branded tents, table cloths and banners are acceptable.





Food truck vendors are asked to do as much prep work prior to the event to ensure they meet supply and demand.





All food truck vendors are required to meet fire safety and inspection standards AND must be approved and on the City of Pompano Beach's food truck vendor list.





Vendor load-in time is 4:00pm (no exceptions). No cars, trucks, or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.