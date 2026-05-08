1911 Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

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About this event
FL 33060, USA
General Admission
Includes: 4 tickets, a table for 4 (guaranteed seating), a bottle of your choice (from event selection)
Bottle choices: Tito's, Don Julio (Blanco or Reposado), Bombay Sapphire (Gin), Hennessy, Crown Royal (Peach, Apple or regular), Jack Daniels, Johnny Walker Black, Malibu, Belaire Black Label Champagne (black bottle)
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes single person, general admission entrance to Saturday's Beach Party.
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes a single person entrance to Saturday's Beach Party + VIP tent access for 1 person.
VIP tent access includes unlimited light bites and drinks (while supplies last).
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes a single person entrance to Sunday's Fathers' Day Brunch.
Brunch includes a gift item for all attending fathers. (Must be in attendance.)
PLEASE PRINT A COPY OF YOUR RECIEPT TO PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL AT THE EVENT.
Includes access to all three weekend events for a single person.
Does not include VIP Access. VIP access is only available for Friday and Saturday and must be purchased individually.
Includes 1 food truck or tent space. An additional fee is required for double space.
Vendor must provide their own power and any setups (tent, table, and chairs). Table and chairs should be clean and presentable. Branded tents, table cloths and banners are acceptable.
Food truck vendors are asked to do as much prep work prior to the event to ensure they meet supply and demand.
All food truck vendors are required to meet fire safety and inspection standards AND must be approved and on the City of Pompano Beach's food truck vendor list.
Vendor load-in time is 4:00pm (no exceptions). No cars, trucks, or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.
Includes 1 tent space. An additional fee is required for double space.
Food truck vendors will be supplied a parking space along AIA with a single tent space on the beach (sand).
Food truck vendors are not allow to sell food and items directly from their parked food truck.
No cooking is allowed on the beach. Food truck vendors are asked to do as much prep work prior to the event to ensure they meet supply and demand.
Vendor must provide their own power and any setups (tables and chairs). Table and chairs should be clean and presentable. Branded table cloths and banners are acceptable.
All food truck vendors are required to meet fire safety and inspection standards AND must be approved and on the City of Pompano Beach's food truck vendor list.
Vendor load-in time is 9:00am (no exceptions).
Includes 1 tent space. An additional fee is required for double space.
Merchandise vendors will be supplied single tent space, including a tent, on the beach (sand).
Vendor must provide their own power and any setups (tables and chairs). Table and chairs should be clean and presentable. Branded table cloths and banners are acceptable.
Vendor load-in time is 4:00pm (no exceptions). No cars, trucks, or vehicles will be allowed to remain inside the event space.
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