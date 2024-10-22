Snowglobe Experience: Over the Chemung

Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores and hot cocoa station. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores and hot cocoa station. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
12PM-1:30PM SATURDAY DECEMBER 14TH
$150
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
You will receive an email to schedule add-ons.
Add-ons are:
box of donuts- $30
a dozen donuts from a local bakery
hot cocoa shooters- $35
Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s
bucket of beer- $40
a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite.
mimosas- $45
Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne,
orange juice and cranberry juice.
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
You will receive an email to schedule add-ons.
Add-ons are:
box of donuts- $30
a dozen donuts from a local bakery
hot cocoa shooters- $35
Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s
bucket of beer- $40
a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite.
mimosas- $45
Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne,
orange juice and cranberry juice.
2PM-3:30PM SATURDAY DECEMBER 14TH
$150
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
You will receive an email to schedule add-ons.
Add-ons are:
box of donuts- $30
a dozen donuts from a local bakery
hot cocoa shooters- $35
Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s
bucket of beer- $40
a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite.
mimosas- $45
Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne,
orange juice and cranberry juice.
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
You will receive an email to schedule add-ons.
Add-ons are:
box of donuts- $30
a dozen donuts from a local bakery
hot cocoa shooters- $35
Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s
bucket of beer- $40
a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite.
mimosas- $45
Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne,
orange juice and cranberry juice.
4PM-5:30PM SATURDAY DECEMBER 14TH
$150
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
You will receive an email to schedule add-ons.
Add-ons are:
box of donuts- $30
a dozen donuts from a local bakery
hot cocoa shooters- $35
Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s
bucket of beer- $40
a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite.
mimosas- $45
Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne,
orange juice and cranberry juice.
Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE.
You will receive an email to schedule add-ons.
Add-ons are:
box of donuts- $30
a dozen donuts from a local bakery
hot cocoa shooters- $35
Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s
bucket of beer- $40
a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite.
mimosas- $45
Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne,
orange juice and cranberry juice.