Snowglobe Experience: Over the Chemung

Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE. You will receive an email to schedule add-ons. Add-ons are: box of donuts- $30 a dozen donuts from a local bakery hot cocoa shooters- $35 Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s bucket of beer- $40 a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite. mimosas- $45 Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne, orange juice and cranberry juice.

Pricing for our snowglobes includes 1.5 hours for up to 6 guests. Rentals are $150 and come with a complimentary s’mores board. ALL BOOKINGS ARE NON REFUNDABLE. You will receive an email to schedule add-ons. Add-ons are: box of donuts- $30 a dozen donuts from a local bakery hot cocoa shooters- $35 Enjoy hot cocoa with mini bailey’s bucket of beer- $40 a bucket of 6, 12oz cans of a holiday favorite. mimosas- $45 Enjoy 2 bottles of champagne, orange juice and cranberry juice.

seeMoreDetailsMobile