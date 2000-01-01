Shylah Ray Sunshine DJ Set & Live Performance | Indigenous/NEO/Soul

Little Theatre Auditorium is honored to present Shylah Ray Sunshine on Friday 7pm June 21.

6pm Doors

7pm Shylah Ray Live Performance + DJ Set

TICKETS $5-$30 PWYW (Available online or at the door)

ID Required for entry

ABOUT SHYLAH RAY SUNSHINE ( https://www.shylahraysunshine.com /)

Listen: ( https://youtu.be/wxfqGEZx1ac )

An Algonquin native of Canada, Shylah Ray sunshine is an award-winning influential vocalist, musician, mother and soul voice singing coach.









Shylah’s musical sound and style are a blend of Neo-Soul, R&B, Blues, and Hip-hop, enrapturing audiences with her gospel-like voice, sensual tones, and ultra-moving lyrics. Inspired by her lifelong idols Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, Fela Kuti, and Bob Marley, Shylah’s music is most frequently compared to and influenced by the vocal style and spiritual deliverance of Alicia Keys and Erykah Badu.





Her songs are rooted in radical emotional transparency, spiritual healing, empowerment, indigenous representation, equality, cultural and political change, community connection and environmental respect.





