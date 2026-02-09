Join an intimate group of lead supporters whose generosity shapes the success of the 1923 Gala and advances our mission in a meaningful way.





As a member of Our Lady’s Circle, you will receive:

A reserved table for ten guests at the 1923 Gala on May 7th

A personalized sponsor spotlight during the program, with recognition by emcee Kelly Evans

Prominent name or logo placement at the main entrance and primary bar of Ridgewood Country Club

Featured recognition across event social media and the official website

A distinctive expression of our gratitude:

Members of Our Lady’s Circle will receive a custom ink drawing by a Ridgewood artist, of a landmark of your choice, created as a lasting tribute to your generosity.





$13,400 tax-deductible