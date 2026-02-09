Academy of Our Lady Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Academy of Our Lady Educational Foundation

About this event

1923 Gala

96 W Midland Ave

Paramus, NJ 07652, USA

Our Lady's Circle (full table of 10 tickets included)
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join an intimate group of lead supporters whose generosity shapes the success of the 1923 Gala and advances our mission in a meaningful way.


As a member of Our Lady’s Circle, you will receive:

  • A reserved table for ten guests at the 1923 Gala on May 7th
  • A personalized sponsor spotlight during the program, with recognition by emcee Kelly Evans
  • Prominent name or logo placement at the main entrance and primary bar of Ridgewood Country Club
  • Featured recognition across event social media and the official website

A distinctive expression of our gratitude:
Members of Our Lady’s Circle will receive a custom ink drawing by a Ridgewood artist, of a landmark of your choice, created as a lasting tribute to your generosity.


$13,400 tax-deductible

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be recognized as a key supporter of the 1923 Gala and help make this special evening possible.


As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Four tickets to the 1923 Gala at a reserved table
  • Recognition during the program, including an emcee acknowledgment
  • Prominent name or logo placement at the Gala entrance and dining room bar
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

With our sincere appreciation:
Your support plays an important role in creating a memorable evening and advancing our shared mission.


$4,360 tax-deductible

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Two tickets to the 1923 Gala at a reserved table
  • Prominent name or logo placement at the Gala entrance and in the lounge
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

$2,180 tax-deductible

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Two tickets to the 1923 Gala at a reserved table
  • Name or logo placement at the Gala entrance
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

$1,180 tax-deductible

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Two tickets to the 1923 Gala at a reserved table
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

$680 tax-deductible

Two tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$180 tax-deductible

Individual ticket
$250

Purchase tickets for yourself or for any guests you wish to invite.

$90 tax-deductible

Sponsor gala ticket for Sisters of Charity (school founders)
$250

Elizabeth Ann Seton's order founded Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school in 1923 and St. Catherine school in 1953!

If you are unable to make it to the gala
Free

but would still like to make a contribution, visit this page: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1923-gala-sponsorship-opportunities

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