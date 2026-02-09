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About this event
Join an intimate group of lead supporters whose generosity shapes the success of the 1923 Gala and advances our mission in a meaningful way.
As a member of Our Lady’s Circle, you will receive:
A distinctive expression of our gratitude:
Members of Our Lady’s Circle will receive a custom ink drawing by a Ridgewood artist, of a landmark of your choice, created as a lasting tribute to your generosity.
$13,400 tax-deductible
Be recognized as a key supporter of the 1923 Gala and help make this special evening possible.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:
With our sincere appreciation:
Your support plays an important role in creating a memorable evening and advancing our shared mission.
$4,360 tax-deductible
As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive:
$2,180 tax-deductible
As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive:
$1,180 tax-deductible
As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:
$680 tax-deductible
$180 tax-deductible
Purchase tickets for yourself or for any guests you wish to invite.
$90 tax-deductible
Elizabeth Ann Seton's order founded Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school in 1923 and St. Catherine school in 1953!
but would still like to make a contribution, visit this page: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1923-gala-sponsorship-opportunities
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!