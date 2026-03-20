1923 Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

Be recognized as a key supporter of the 1923 Gala and help make this special evening possible.





As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:

Recognition during the program , including an emcee acknowledgment

Prominent name or logo placement at the Gala entrance and dining room bar

Recognition across event social media and the official website

With our sincere appreciation:

Your support plays an important role in creating a memorable evening and advancing our shared mission.





Fully tax-deductible