1923 Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Thank you for your donation!
Fully tax-deductible
Fully tax-deductible
As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:
Fully tax-deductible
As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive:
Fully tax-deductible
As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive:
Fully tax-deductible
Be recognized as a key supporter of the 1923 Gala and help make this special evening possible.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:
With our sincere appreciation:
Your support plays an important role in creating a memorable evening and advancing our shared mission.
Fully tax-deductible
Join an intimate group of lead supporters whose generosity shapes the success of the 1923 Gala and advances our mission in a meaningful way.
As a member of Our Lady’s Circle, you will receive:
A distinctive expression of our gratitude:
Members of Our Lady’s Circle will receive a custom ink drawing by a Ridgewood artist, of a landmark of your choice, created as a lasting tribute to your generosity.
Fully tax-deductible
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!