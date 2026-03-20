Academy of Our Lady Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Academy of Our Lady Educational Foundation

About this event

1923 Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

Contribution
$150

Thank you for your donation!

Fully tax-deductible

Sponsor gala ticket for honoree, priest or Sister of Charity
$250

Fully tax-deductible

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

Fully tax-deductible

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Name or logo placement at the Gala entrance
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

Fully tax-deductible

Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Prominent name or logo placement at the Gala entrance and in the lounge
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

Fully tax-deductible

Platinum Sponsorship
$4,000

Be recognized as a key supporter of the 1923 Gala and help make this special evening possible.


As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Recognition during the program, including an emcee acknowledgment
  • Prominent name or logo placement at the Gala entrance and dining room bar
  • Recognition across event social media and the official website

With our sincere appreciation:
Your support plays an important role in creating a memorable evening and advancing our shared mission.


Fully tax-deductible

Our Lady's Circle
$12,000

Join an intimate group of lead supporters whose generosity shapes the success of the 1923 Gala and advances our mission in a meaningful way.


As a member of Our Lady’s Circle, you will receive:

  • A personalized sponsor spotlight during the program, with recognition by emcee Kelly Evans
  • Prominent name or logo placement at the main entrance and primary bar of Ridgewood Country Club
  • Featured recognition across event social media and the official website

A distinctive expression of our gratitude:
Members of Our Lady’s Circle will receive a custom ink drawing by a Ridgewood artist, of a landmark of your choice, created as a lasting tribute to your generosity.


Fully tax-deductible

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!