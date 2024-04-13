Daniel at Sight & Sound!

From the fiery furnace to the infamous den of lions, DANIEL is a spectacular theatrical experience for the whole family. Witness one of the Bible’s most hope-filled stories as it comes to life in this brand-new original stage production from Sight & Sound Theatres®.

Our trip to see Daniel will begin with departure from the Boscov's parking lot at 8:00am on Sat., April 13, 2024. We will ride to Lancaster & enjoy some shopping and lunch at “Kitchen Kettle” before heading to the show. The bus brings us home about 8:30-9pm.





$139 covers the show, the bus trip, and lunch!

You may pay by check, in person, at one of our services at Coastal,

or pay with no extra fee, by using this form, via direct debit,

ApplePay, GooglePay, or Credit Card.

(Please check each entry for accuracy as you type.)



