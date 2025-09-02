1927 Mason & Hamlin AA Silent Auction

Hosted by
This 1927 Mason & Hamlin Model AA grand piano has been fully rebuilt, restoring its rich, resonant tone and exceptional playability. At 6’4″, it offers the depth and power expected from a high-quality American grand. Our refinishing department has meticulously restored its cabinet, giving it a stunning new life while preserving its timeless elegance. This piano is truly stunning, inside and out!
