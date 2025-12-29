1929's Subscribing Memberships for Reactivation

Offered by
No expiration
National, Regional, Local Dues, and Reinstatement Fee 2026.
Please note that this applies to brothers who were not active in the fraternity in 2023 or earlier.
Renews monthly
Monthly Subscription for National, Regional, Local Dues, and Reinstatement Fee 2026.
Please note that this applies to brothers who were not active in the fraternity in 2023 or earlier.
Renews monthly
Monthly Subscription for National, Regional, Local Dues, and Reinstatement Fee 2026.
Please note that this applies to brothers who were not active in the fraternity in 2023 or earlier.
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