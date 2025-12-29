1929

Offered by

1929

1929's Subscribing Memberships for Reactivation

Brother Reactivation
$350

No expiration

National, Regional, Local Dues, and Reinstatement Fee 2026.

Please note that this applies to brothers who were not active in the fraternity in 2023 or earlier.

Brother Reactivation Subscription (5 mo.)
$70

Renews monthly

Monthly Subscription for National, Regional, Local Dues, and Reinstatement Fee 2026.

Please note that this applies to brothers who were not active in the fraternity in 2023 or earlier.

Brother Reactivation Subscription (10 mo.)
$35

Renews monthly

Monthly Subscription for National, Regional, Local Dues, and Reinstatement Fee 2026.

Please note that this applies to brothers who were not active in the fraternity in 2023 or earlier.

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