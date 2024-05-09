Ice Hockey Comedy Show Fundraising Show and Raffle

Here is more information ...

The Coatesville Area school District/Bishop Shanahan High School Varsity Ice Hockey team is celebrating Coatesville, Downingtown and surrounding areas with a Comedy show and Fundraising Raffle - we have tons of raffle prizes to give away! Thanks to the generous donations of businesses and local community families. Make sure you click on "See All Prizes" when entering thes raffle.



Our raffle drawing will take place IN PERSON at The Comedy Show Fundraising event at the Courtyard in Coatesville on Thursday, May 9th from 6:30 - 9:00 pm. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the event on May 9th. You DO NOT need to be present to win. We will be selling advance tickets online along with in person tickets at The Comedy Show. Online ticket sales will end at 9 am on the morning of the event. All winners will be chosen randomly from all tickets sold.



Tickets are $20 for 1 SHEET of tickets – (1 sheet includes 25 raffle tickets PLUS one door prize ticket). At check-out, you will be prompted to tell us which baskets you want to add your tickets into (you are welcome to split them into as many different baskets as you would like)



Advanced tickets may be purchased online or at the night of Comedy Show on May 9, 2024 . If pre-ordering your tickets online, you must note the pick up person when checking out. Any questions can be directed to [email protected]. Tickets sold in person at The Comedy show will be cash or Venmo.



Feel free to purchase your tickets online and still join us at The Comedy Show Fundraiser on May 9th. We are looking forward to a fun evening!



R̲a̲f̲f̲l̲e̲ R̲u̲l̲e̲s̲:



1. When you purchase your tickets, in advance, your ticket(s) will be generated automatically, there are no physical tickets to pick up (If you prefer to pre-order your tickets and make a selection at the event, make a note in the comments of the order form). In person tickets sold at The Comedy Show will be combined with the online tickets. All tickets have the same chance of winning. Online ticket sales will end at 9 am on the morning of the raffle event.



2. All raffle entries must have a name of a legal adult 18 years of age or older. Items containing alcohol will require the winner to be 21 years of age or older.



3. Anyone picking up the prizes must have a valid state issued ID.



4. Failure to comply with these rules will result in forfeiture of any and all prizes.



5. Pick-up/delivery of the prizes will be arranged following the in-person event. You DO NOT need to be present to win. We will NOT ship any prizes unless postage is paid by the winner. You must pick up your prize by May 17th, 2024.



6. You may purchase more than one entry.



This is a fundraiser for the Coatesville/Bishop Shanahan Varsity Ice Hockey Team which is a volunteer-based club program that provides support to our student athletes throughout the school year/Ice Hockey Season. We fundraise to support the cost of annual fees such as: game jerseys, practice jerseys, league fees, referee fees, end of the year banquet and the cost to rent out the ice rink for practice ice time at the Campus, Caln, PA



Thank you so much for your continued support of our events and be sure to thank our generous sponsors by shopping LOCAL!