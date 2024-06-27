ECRT Member Registration

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Benefits: * ECRT Magnet - to show you are a supporter to the Trail * Individual participation in Member exclusive trail outing activities * Early Access to ECRT's Newsletter * Early Signup for ECRT Events * "Trail Talk" - Winter Member meeting
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Benefits: All of the benefits of Individual level plus: * Entire Family household can participate in Member exclusive trail events * Early Signup for ECRT Family Friendly Events
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Benefits: All of the benefits of Family level plus: * Special recognition in the ECRT's annual report * Exclusive options to have a sneak peek at unopened sections of the trail * Exclusive option for 1st walk on new opened sections of the trail * Entry in ECRT raffles for exciting prizes
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Benefits: All of the benefits of Patron level PLUS: * Guided VIP tour of a specific trail section or points of interest, with reception to follow with ECRT Board Members * Recognition on special section of ECRT website
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Benefits: All of the benefits of Benefactor level plus: * Invitation to exclusive Sponsor thank-you event with the ECRT's leadership * Recognition with your name at a prominent location along the trail
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing