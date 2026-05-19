Argentine Betterment Corporation

Hosted by

Argentine Betterment Corporation

About this event

1951 Flood Dance Sponsorship

1800 S 59th St

Kansas City, KS 66106, USA

Event Sponsor
$1,500

10 Reserved table tickets + $100 in drink tickets

Signage at the event with your logo

3 social media posts on ABC's platforms

Logo at the bottom of promotional materials

Stage mention

Larger logo on promo materials

Platinum Sponsor
$800

10 Reserved table tickets + $100 in drink tickets

Signage at the event with your logo

1 social media posts on ABC's platforms

Logo at the bottom of promotional materials

Stage mention

Gold Sponsor
$500

10 General Admission tickets

Signage at the event with your logo

1 social media posts on ABC's platforms

Logo at the bottom of promotional materials

Silver Sponsor
$300

5 General Admission tickets

Signage at the event with your logo

1 social media posts on ABC's platforms

Logo at the bottom of promotional materials

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