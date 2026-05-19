1951 Flood Dance Sponsorship

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About this event
10 Reserved table tickets + $100 in drink tickets
Signage at the event with your logo
3 social media posts on ABC's platforms
Logo at the bottom of promotional materials
Stage mention
Larger logo on promo materials
10 Reserved table tickets + $100 in drink tickets
Signage at the event with your logo
1 social media posts on ABC's platforms
Logo at the bottom of promotional materials
Stage mention
10 General Admission tickets
Signage at the event with your logo
1 social media posts on ABC's platforms
Logo at the bottom of promotional materials
5 General Admission tickets
Signage at the event with your logo
1 social media posts on ABC's platforms
Logo at the bottom of promotional materials
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