Tennessee Association of Accredited Repossessors Memberships 2024
Regular Membership
$425
Individuals, firms, corporations, or associates who are properly insured and have a current active business klicense to operate and have a physical storage facility in the state of Tennessee. This will be prorated depending on the time you join the association. Memberships expire at the end of March.
Associate Fee
$100
Individuals who are currently employed by a TAAR member.
Vendor Membership
$350
Individuals, firms, organizations, or associations that supply goods and services to the repossession industry.
Out of State Member
$100
Supporting member
Renewal Membership
$350
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
This is for active members for the last 12 months. If you’re paying for a renewal membership, this is where you will pay.
