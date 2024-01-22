Trauma Responsive Care Certification (TRCC) 2024 Cohort
Full Series and Certification
$1,000
Registration Includes:
- Full Course Access and Materials
- Initial Certification Good for 2 Years (Upon completion of course)
- 2-Year Individual Membership to Tristate Trauma Network
Foundational Series Only 4/18 & 5/17
$250
Registration Includes:
- Foundational Course Access and Materials
- 2-Year Individual Membership to Tristate Trauma Network
Full Series and Certification (Pay by Check $1000)
free
If paying by check, course fee is the same for the full series and should be received no later than April 15th unless otherwise agreed.
Please make payable to the Tristate Trauma Network and send to:
The Tristate Trauma Network
Attn: TRCC Registration
P.O. Box 6331
Florence, KY 41005
Foundational Series Only 4/18 & 5/17 (Pay by Check $250)
free
If paying by check, course fee is the same for the foundational series and should be received no later than April 15th unless otherwise agreed.
Please make payable to the Tristate Trauma Network and send to:
The Tristate Trauma Network
Attn: TRCC Registration
P.O. Box 6331
Florence, KY 41005
