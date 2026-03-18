Hosted by

Bandhan Friends And Family

About this event

1971 Shei Shob Din

15436 FM1825

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Standard Pass
$25
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Preferred Pass
$50

Enjoy premium seating and priority access to the premiere of 1971 Shei Shob Din. Includes early entry, reserved seating in a preferred section, and an opportunity to meet the organizers and special guests.

Premier Pass
$100

Experience the premiere as a distinguished guest. Includes VVIP reserved seating, priority access, exclusive meet-and-greet with director, producer, and attending artists, recognition as a supporter/sponsor, and access to any VIP networking/photo opportunities.

Patron Pass
Pay what you can

A distinguished contribution to honor and support this cinematic journey.

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