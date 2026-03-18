About this event
Enjoy premium seating and priority access to the premiere of 1971 Shei Shob Din. Includes early entry, reserved seating in a preferred section, and an opportunity to meet the organizers and special guests.
Experience the premiere as a distinguished guest. Includes VVIP reserved seating, priority access, exclusive meet-and-greet with director, producer, and attending artists, recognition as a supporter/sponsor, and access to any VIP networking/photo opportunities.
A distinguished contribution to honor and support this cinematic journey.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!