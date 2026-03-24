1977 Kellam 50th Reunion

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About this event
Oct 8, 2027 to be determined. Saturday, Oct 9, 2027 Westin Towne Center, Virginia Beach, VA
This is a pay-as-you-go affair, no ticket needed, yet please do register so we know how many to anticipate. Get an early start in greeting your classmates!
Westin - Towne Center, Virginia Beach, VA
Cash bar - includes dinner, dancing, reminiscing, and FUN!! Save a little money by getting your ticket early! Early Bird will be available until June 1, 2027. Please note that there will be no refunds.
Westin - Towne Center, Virginia Beach, VA
Cash bar - includes dinner, dancing, reminiscing, and FUN!!
Ticket sales will stop 30 days before the event. Please note that there will be no refunds.
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