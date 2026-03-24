1977 Kellam 50th Reunion

Hosted by

1977 Kellam 50th Reunion

About this event

1977 Kellam 50th Reunion

Friday

Oct 8, 2027 to be determined. Saturday, Oct 9, 2027 Westin Towne Center, Virginia Beach, VA

October 8, 2027 - Friday night Meet-N-Geet
Free

This is a pay-as-you-go affair, no ticket needed, yet please do register so we know how many to anticipate. Get an early start in greeting your classmates!

Saturday October 9, 2027 - Main Event!! Early Bird
$125
Available until Jun 1

Westin - Towne Center, Virginia Beach, VA

Cash bar - includes dinner, dancing, reminiscing, and FUN!! Save a little money by getting your ticket early! Early Bird will be available until June 1, 2027. Please note that there will be no refunds.

Saturday October 9, 2027 - Main Event!!
$150

Westin - Towne Center, Virginia Beach, VA

Cash bar - includes dinner, dancing, reminiscing, and FUN!!

Ticket sales will stop 30 days before the event. Please note that there will be no refunds.

Add a donation for 1977 Kellam 50th Reunion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!