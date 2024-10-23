eventClosed

2024 GHTRA Chairman's Dinner

3300 Smith St

Houston, TX 77006

addExtraDonation

$

VIP Table Ticket
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Table for 10 guests, tabletop sign, VIP seating, premium wine for the table, and 10 tickets to the VIP Cocktail Reception.
Table for Eight
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes a table for eight with tabletop sign and premium wine for the table.
Individual Dinner Ticket
$125
General Admission for one to the Chairman's Dinner.
Individual Dinner and VIP Reception Ticket
$150
General Admission for one to the Chairman's Dinner AND the VIP Reception.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing