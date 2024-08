Come dance the night away at HB Social Club for a fundraiser rave that benefits Hawai'i Health & Harm Reduction Center's annual Honolulu AIDS Walk. The event is on Friday, April 12, 2024, doors open at 9:00 pm and we party till 1:30 am, featuring local DJs - SVJ, Hellen Earth, Jay Gorden, Kazuo, and Deuxces!