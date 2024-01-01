Logo
Sherwood Forest United Methodist Church
2024 Chicken BBQ

5250 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, USA

Since last year, Burkhead UMC has merged with Wesley Memorial UMC to form Sherwood Forest UMC.

So, this is the first annual Sherwood Forest UMC Port-A-Pit Chicken BBQ Sale. 


As in previous years, we are selling half chickens for $9,  3 halves for $25, and our full meals are now $14.

     Full meals include a half chicken, BBQ slaw, baked beans, roll and brownie. 



We continue to be pick-up only, between the hours 11am and 6pm. During that period, drive into the circle, present your E=ticket and get your chicken.  The E-ticket may be printed or on your phone and will have a QR-code for us to read.



Please note: our money handlers do not charge us a fee, but will add a small, optional handling fee to your bill.

