2024 Chicken BBQ

Since last year, Burkhead UMC has merged with Wesley Memorial UMC to form Sherwood Forest UMC.

So, this is the first annual Sherwood Forest UMC Port-A-Pit Chicken BBQ Sale.





As in previous years, we are selling half chickens for $9, 3 halves for $25, and our full meals are now $14.

Full meals include a half chicken, BBQ slaw, baked beans, roll and brownie.









We continue to be pick-up only, between the hours 11am and 6pm. During that period, drive into the circle, present your E=ticket and get your chicken. The E-ticket may be printed or on your phone and will have a QR-code for us to read.









Please note: our money handlers do not charge us a fee, but will add a small, optional handling fee to your bill.