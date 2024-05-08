Kaimore's 2024 Annual Tournament & Reception

Golf Tournament Single Player + Reception + Dinner
$200
Golf Tournament Single Player (Brunch Included) + Reception Admission Included in Ticket
Golf Tournament Team (Up to 4 Players) + Reception + Dinner
$650
Golf Tournament Team Package (Up to 4 players)+ Reception Admissions Included in Ticket
Note* Please put the Golf Skill Level of your slowest player or the pace at which you think you will play as a team.
Reception Only (Dinner Included)
$70
Admission to Reception, access to Golf Tournament Viewing
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Contribution of $1000 or greater
2 ticket to the reception with dinner provided
Verbal acknowledgment at the event
Logo placement on the event page
Appearance on all digital & print event marketing materials
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Contribution of $2,500 or greater
4 ticket to the reception with dinner provided
Verbal acknowledgment at the event
Logo placement on the event page
Acknowledgement Letter for your contribution
Appearance on all digital & print event marketing materials
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Contribution of $5,000 or greater
2 tickets to the golf tournament and reception and dinner provided + 3 reception only tickets
Verbal acknowledgment and business intro at the event
Logo placement on the event page & Kaimore website
Shout-out on all Kaimore’s social media platforms
Framed Acknowledgement Letter for your contribution
Appearance on all digital & print event marketing materials
Presenting Sponsor
$7,000
Contribution of $7,000 or greater
4 tickets to the golf tournament with dinner provided and additional 5 reception tickets
One speaker from your organization can present and speak at the event
VIP access through the event and VIP table at lunch
Prominent logo placement on event page & Kaimore website with link
Shout-out on all Kaimore’s social media platforms
Framed Acknowledgement Letter for your contribution
Appearance on all digital & print event marketing materials
Swag Bag with gifts from Kaimore
