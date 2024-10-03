48 to Create Volunteer Registration

Team Mentor (Production)- Full Day (Thursday, February 27th)
8:30AM - 4PM - Production (Film & Photography)
/// We're looking for SAC RTF students or multimedia industry professionals to help each school team with their production process. They'll have the day to film and photograph using their own equipment. We're looking for filmmakers and photographers to help each team complete their project. Please indicate on your volunteer form which skills you'll be able to help with. More information will be provided to all mentors closer to event date.
Team Mentor (Post Prod) - Full Day (Friday, February 28th)
8AM - 2PM - (Film & Photo Editing & Graphic Design)
/// We're looking for SAC RTF students or multimedia industry professionals to help each school team with their post-production process. They'll be editing their film footage from the day before, editing photos, and creating a movie poster. We're looking for filmmakers, photographers, graphic designers, and post-production editors to help each team complete their project. Please indicate on your volunteer form which skills you'll be able to help with. More information will be provided to all mentors closer to event date.
Event Photographer
8:30AM - 4PM (Thursday, February 27th)
8AM - 4PM (Friday, February 28th)
/// We're looking for a professional photographer to capture the event during key times of the event on Thursday & Friday. More specifics will be provided upon registration. Please indicate your exact availability for either day or both days on your volunteer form.
Event Videographer
8:30AM - 4PM (Thursday, February 27th)
8AM - 4PM (Friday, February 28th)
/// We're looking for a professional videographer to capture the event during key times of the event on both Thursday and Friday. More specifics will be provided upon registration. Please indicate your exact availability for either day or both days on your volunteer form.
General Volunteer - Full Day (Thursday, February 27th)
8:30AM - 4:30PM
/// Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Full Day (Friday, February 28th)
8AM - 4PM
/// Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Morning Shift (Thursday, February 27th)
8AM - 12PM
/// Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Morning Shift (Friday, February 28th)
7AM - 12PM
/// Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer -Afternoon Shift (Thursday, February 27th)
11:30AM - 4:30PM
/// Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Afternoon Shift (Friday, February 28th)
11:30AM - 4PM
/// Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
