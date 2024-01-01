2024 Winfield Watersports Rubber Duck Race 50/50

The annual Winfield Watersports Weekend Rubber Duck Race is a 50/50 split to raise money for the Putnam County Backpack program.





Ducks may be purchased online through Thursday, June 6th, or on site at the Winfield Community Center on the evening of Friday, June 7th or up until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8th. (Note: We will sell chances until ducks run out.)





Ducks are $5 each for an entry into the race. The race will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 2:45 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.







