🎄Visions of Christmas: A Celebration of Light and Music 🕯️

General Admission ticket holders enjoy open seating and the complete concert experience.
Children 16 and Under
$25
VIP Ticket
$150
VIP Experience: For those seeking an elevated evening, our VIP tickets offer an intimate pre-concert reception with our esteemed performers, priority seating with the best views and one candle. Each ticket holder will also receive a complimentary raffle ticket, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes on the night. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase.
Patron Ticket
$500
Patron Packages: To deepen your support and experience, consider our exclusive Patron Package, for those seeking an elevated evening, our Patron tickets offer an intimate pre-concert reception with our esteemed performers, priority seating with the best views, recognition in the concert program and a limited-edition gift. Each ticket holder will also receive a complimentary raffle ticket, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes on the night. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase.
Sponsor Ticket
$1,000
Sponsor Ticket is your passage to exclusive perks including premium seating, pre-concert reception with performers & directors, a limited edition gift and recognition on a dedicated thank you page. Each ticket holder will also receive raffle tickets, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes on the night. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase.
Legacy Ticket
$5,000
Immerse yourself in the Legacy Ticket, which includes including premium seating, pre-concert reception with performers & directors, a limited edition gift, recognition on a dedicated thank you page and a full page ad in the event program. Each ticket holder will also receive a complimentary raffle ticket, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes on the night. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase.
