Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Association dba Gethsemane Young Woman's Auxiliary
GWA & GYWA CommUNITY Baby Shower Sponsorship 2024
Diaper Bag Sponsor - Bronze
$90
As a Diaper Bag Sponsor - Bronze your contribution will make sure that 1 mom/caregiver of infants up to 3 months get a stuffed diaper bag.
Diaper Bag Sponsor - Silver
$270
As a Diaper Bag Sponsor - Silver your contribution will make sure that 3 moms/caregivers of infants up to 3 months get a stuffed diaper bag.
Diaper Bag Sponsor - Gold
$450
As a Diaper Bag Sponsor - Gold your contribution will make sure that 5 moms/caregivers of infants up to 3 months get a stuffed diaper bag.
Diaper Bag Sponsor - Donate
free
As a Diaper Bag Sponsor - Donate, you will be responsible for providing the large diaper along with all of the contents to include 1 baby lotion, 3 baby bottles, 1 rattle/teething set, 1 baby wipe (56 ct), 1 baby oil, 1 baby bottle brush, 1 Mom self-care gift, 1 2-n-1 body wash, 3 onesies, 3 baby bibs, and 2 pacifiers.
Partner Sponsor
$1,000
As a Partner Sponsor you will help support the purchase of a stroller, playpen, and car seat for a new mom/caregiver. All Partner Sponsors will get a table at the baby shower, business/logo included on the event t-shirt, print and digital marketing, and can provide literature/material/product for the swag bag.
Swag Bag Sponsor
free
As a Swag Bag Sponsor you or your organization will provide literature/material/product that will be given to a new mom/caregiver.
Vendor
free
As a vendor you will have the opportunity to share your product and/or service to moms and caregivers that attends the commUNITY Baby Shower.
Donation
free
If you would like to make a monetary donation towards the baby shower, please enter the amount below where it says, "Add a donation for Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Association dba Gethsemane Young Woman's Auxiliary" and your donation will be used specifically for the baby shower.
