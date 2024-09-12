Central Elementary Parent Teacher Organization PTO Memberships 2024

Willing Volunteer Membership
$20

This membership is stating you are willing to volunteer your time which is valued as financial assets.
Minimal Volunteer Membership
$30

Willing to volunteer but at a minimum of 1 event.
Non-Volunteer Membership
$50

This membership is stating that you want to support the efforts of the campus PTO but do not have time to volunteer.
Teacher/Staff Member
$15

This membership is for a Teacher/Staff Person
