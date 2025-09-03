Project iAm Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Project iAm Foundation Inc

About this event

19th Annual Acoustics for Autism (Sponsorships)

Event Sponsor
$7,500

Your Logo Included on all promotional materials including radio, TV, prominent logo on official poster, and shared “Event Sponsor” banners at the event at all stage venues, $100 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, and $100 in merchandise vouchers.

The Bier Garden Stage Sponsor
$5,000

Shared Large Banners running in between the main tent poles in the Bier Garden with other stage and event sponsors, logo on official poster, $75 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, $75 in merchandise vouchers.

The Conant Street Stage Sponsor
$3,500

Large shared banner on the Conant Street Stage with other stage and event sponsors, logo on official poster, $40 Bier Garden drink tickets, $40 in merchandise vouchers

The Village Idiot Stage Sponsor
$3,000

Large shared banner inside the Village Idiot with other stage and event sponsors, $30 Bier Garden drink tickets, $30 in merchandise vouchers.

The Silent Auction Tent Sponsor
$2,500

Stage banner at the Silent Auction Tent Stage with other stage and event sponsors, $30 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, and $30 in merchandise vouchers.

The Maumee Elks Stage Sponsor
$2,000

Stage banner at the Maumee Elks Stage with other stage and event sponsors, $20 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, and $20 in merchandise vouchers.

The Buster Browns Stage Sponsor
$1,500

Shared stage banner with other stage and event sponsors

The Wayne Street Tent Sponsor
$1,250

Banner at the Wayne Street Tent (may be shared or individual dependent on printing space).

The Uptown Stage Sponsor
$1,000

Shared stage banner at Uptown Pizza Bar with other event and stage sponsors.

Side Cuts Stage Sponsor
$750

Shared stage banner at Side Cuts Sandwich Shop with other event and stage sponsors.

Maumee Theatre Stage Sponsor
$600

Shared stage banner at Maumee Indoor with other venue and event sponsors.

“We’re with the Band” Sponsor
$550

Small poster on stage and acknowledged before and during a musician’s set. * Artist to be chosen and confirmed by Project iAm. Sponsor will be given advance notice of set time.


General Sponsor
$500

Banner on the Bier Garden Tent sides (may be shared or individual dependent on printing space).

Website sponsor
$250

Logo included on website and shared social media blasts.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!