19th Annual Acoustics for Autism (Sponsorships)

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About this event
Your Logo Included on all promotional materials including radio, TV, prominent logo on official poster, and shared “Event Sponsor” banners at the event at all stage venues, $100 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, and $100 in merchandise vouchers.
Shared Large Banners running in between the main tent poles in the Bier Garden with other stage and event sponsors, logo on official poster, $75 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, $75 in merchandise vouchers.
Large shared banner on the Conant Street Stage with other stage and event sponsors, logo on official poster, $40 Bier Garden drink tickets, $40 in merchandise vouchers
Large shared banner inside the Village Idiot with other stage and event sponsors, $30 Bier Garden drink tickets, $30 in merchandise vouchers.
Stage banner at the Silent Auction Tent Stage with other stage and event sponsors, $30 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, and $30 in merchandise vouchers.
Stage banner at the Maumee Elks Stage with other stage and event sponsors, $20 in drink tickets for the Bier Garden, and $20 in merchandise vouchers.
Shared stage banner with other stage and event sponsors
Banner at the Wayne Street Tent (may be shared or individual dependent on printing space).
Shared stage banner at Uptown Pizza Bar with other event and stage sponsors.
Shared stage banner at Side Cuts Sandwich Shop with other event and stage sponsors.
Shared stage banner at Maumee Indoor with other venue and event sponsors.
Small poster on stage and acknowledged before and during a musician’s set. * Artist to be chosen and confirmed by Project iAm. Sponsor will be given advance notice of set time.
Banner on the Bier Garden Tent sides (may be shared or individual dependent on printing space).
Logo included on website and shared social media blasts.
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