19TH ANNUAL BLUE REVUE —- HATITUDE EVENT

Enjoy the Finer en Blanc experience from a reserved table for eight with enhanced VIP access throughout the evening. VIP guests receive early access to silent auction bidding, priority buffet access, priority access to designated photo areas, and expedited check in. This option is perfect for groups looking to celebrate in style while enjoying elevated access and convenience. This package also includes logo placement prominently featured in the event program and digital presentation, recognition across all Delta Omega Zeta social media platforms, and public acknowledgement during the event.