Hosted by

Shelby Township Firefighters Charities

About this event

19th Annual Charity Golf Classic

52000 Cherry Creek Dr

Shelby Township, MI 48316, USA

Single Golfer
$150

Donation covers golf, lunch at the turn, and dinner afterwards.

Foursome
$600

Donation covers golf for 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, and dinner afterward.

Silver Sponsorship
$750

Donation covers golf for four golfers, lunch at the turn, and dinner afterward. Also includes hole sponsorship for your business.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Donation covers golf for four golfers, lunch at the turn, and dinner afterward. Also includes hole sponsorship for your business, recognition at dinner, and a plaque for your business.

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Donation covers sponsorship of a hole with the name of your organization on a sign placed at the hole.

Add a donation for Shelby Township Firefighters Charities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!