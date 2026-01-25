Clear Springs High School Golf Booster Club

19th Annual Clear Springs Golf Team Booster Club Fundraising Raffle & Golf Tournament at Magnolia Creek Golf Club - Please scroll all the way down to see golf tournament add-ons and raffle tickets!

1501 E Bay Area Blvd

League City, TX 77573, USA

Raffle Donation
Free

We are looking for items, gift baskets or gift cards for our raffle held at the golf tournament dinner and awards.

Please email, call or text to pick up donated item.

Deidre Duke - cell 281-413-6716

[email protected]

EAGLE SPONSOR
$5,000

2 teams of 4 entry into event. Company tent set up with your promotional items to distribute at hole. Company name and logo on hole sign. Extra Large-sized company name and logo on marketing materials. Dinner and awards reception.

BIRDIE SPONSOR
$2,500

Team of 4 entry into event. Company name and logo on hole sign. Large-sized company name and logo on marketing materials. Dinner and awards reception.

BEVERAGE CART SPONSOR
$1,200

Team of 4 entry into event. Medium-sized company name and logo on beverage cart and marketing materials. Dinner and awards reception.

TEAM AND HOLE SPONSOR
$700

Team of 4 entry into event. Company name and logo on hole sign, small-sized company name and logo on marketing materials. Dinner and awards reception.

TEAM SPONSOR
$560

Team of 4 entry into event. Dinner and awards reception. Company name listed in event program.

HOLE SPONSOR
$150

Company name and logo on hole sign.

INDIVIDUAL GOLFER
$140

Individual entered in tournament. Dinner and awards reception.

Lightning Line
$5

$5 per foot. Each time you use it, cut off the length needed to reach from your ball to the cup, then count the putt as holed. Leftover string carries over and can be used on any hole.

Mulligan
$10
Charger Drive
$20

Hit your 2nd shot from 150 yards

Golf Pro Tee Shot
$20

Golf Pro will hit your tee shot on a par 3 hole

Bolt Up Package
$100

Charger Drive, Golf Pro Tee Shot, 2-foot Lightning Line, 4 Mulligans, and 25 Raffle Tickets

Raffle Ticket
$1
25 Raffle Tickets
$20
100 Raffle Tickets
$80
