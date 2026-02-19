Great Marriages

Hosted by

Great Marriages

About this event

19th Annual Fundraiser - "Let Love Grow"

One Long Dr

Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, USA

General Admission
$85

Enjoy dinner, auctions, and an evening of connection and growth.

Bronze Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on website and program, table of 8.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on website and program, sponsorship mention at event, table of 8.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on invitation, logo on website and program, sponsorship mention at event, table of 8.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Logo on invitation, logo on website and program, signage at event, sponsorship mention at event, 2 tables of 8.

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Logo on invitation, logo on website and program, mention on radio ads, signage at event, sponsorship mention at event, 2 tables of 8.

Add a donation for Great Marriages

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