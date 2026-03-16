19th Image Awards & Scholarship Gala

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About this event
Includes a single ticket entry to one seat
Includes: Corporate logo on banner screen, listing in all advertisement (including print media and radio announcements), (1) tables for 8 persons
Includes: Corporate logo on banner screen, listing in all advertisement (including print media and radio announcements), (2) tables for 16 persons
Includes: Corporate logo on banner screen, listing in all advertisement (including print media and radio announcements), (3) tables for 24 persons
This reception will be held prior to the main event and is included with the purchase of a main event ticket. Guests must RSVP in advance and have a ticket to the main event to attend the reception. Seats are limited!
$
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