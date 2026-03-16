The Crescent Foundation

Hosted by

The Crescent Foundation

About this event

19th Image Awards & Scholarship Gala

407 S Congress St

Jackson, MS 39201, USA

General Admission
$80

Includes a single ticket entry to one seat

Blue Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes: Corporate logo on banner screen, listing in all advertisement (including print media and radio announcements), (1) tables for 8 persons

Sapphire Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: Corporate logo on banner screen, listing in all advertisement (including print media and radio announcements), (2) tables for 16 persons

Platinum
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Includes: Corporate logo on banner screen, listing in all advertisement (including print media and radio announcements), (3) tables for 24 persons

Hon. Dr. Marcus A. Chanay DSC Reception (Limited Seating)
Free

This reception will be held prior to the main event and is included with the purchase of a main event ticket. Guests must RSVP in advance and have a ticket to the main event to attend the reception. Seats are limited!

Add a donation for The Crescent Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!