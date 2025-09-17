Hosted by

19th Sfg Association

About this event

19th SFG(A) 65th Anniversary Dining Out

784 W Resort Dr

Midway, UT 84049, USA

E1-E5 Dinner
$35

GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing

Entree

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

ROASTED CHICKEN

Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Desert

Carrot Cake

Lemon Bar

E6-E8/CW1-CW2/O1-O3 Dinner
$45

GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing

Entree

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

ROASTED CHICKEN

Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Desert

Carrot Cake

Lemon Bar

E9/CW3/O4 Dinner
$60

GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing

Entree

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

ROASTED CHICKEN

Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Desert

Carrot Cake

Lemon Bar

CW4/O5 and above Dinner
$70

GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing

Entree

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

ROASTED CHICKEN

Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Desert

Carrot Cake

Lemon Bar

VIP/Retiree
$50

GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing

Entree

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

ROASTED CHICKEN

Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Desert

Carrot Cake

Lemon Bar

Plate Donataion
$45

GARDEN VEGETABLE SALAD

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Sweet Onion Ranch Dressing

Entree

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Shallot Butter, Cottage Fried Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

ROASTED CHICKEN

Herb Roasted Carrots & Mashed Potatoes

VEGETABLE FUSILLI

Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Desert

Carrot Cake

Lemon Bar

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