form_archived

Lang Carson Park Fundraiser - SWINGIN' RAFFLE

addExtraDonation

$

ONE chance of winning
$15
One entry into the raffle
TWO chances of winning
$28
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
TWO entries into the raffle ($14.00 / Ticket
FOUR chances of winning
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
FOUR entries into the raffle ($12.50 / Ticket)
EIGHT chances of Winning
$85
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
EIGHT entries into the raffle ($10.63/ticket)
$250 Donation (get you a Brick) and 10 FREE TICKETS
$250
Buy a personalized brick in the park and get 10 entries into the raffle
$500 Donation (gets 2 bricks) and 25 FREE TICKETS
$500
Buy 2 personalized bricks in the park and get 25 entries into the raffle to win prizes

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing