Friends of Lang Carson Park
form_archived
Lang Carson Park Fundraiser - SWINGIN' RAFFLE
addExtraDonation
$
ONE chance of winning
$15
One entry into the raffle
One entry into the raffle
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
TWO chances of winning
$28
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
TWO entries into the raffle ($14.00 / Ticket
TWO entries into the raffle ($14.00 / Ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
FOUR chances of winning
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
FOUR entries into the raffle ($12.50 / Ticket)
FOUR entries into the raffle ($12.50 / Ticket)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
EIGHT chances of Winning
$85
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
EIGHT entries into the raffle ($10.63/ticket)
EIGHT entries into the raffle ($10.63/ticket)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
$250 Donation (get you a Brick) and 10 FREE TICKETS
$250
Buy a personalized brick in the park and get 10 entries into the raffle
Buy a personalized brick in the park and get 10 entries into the raffle
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
$500 Donation (gets 2 bricks) and 25 FREE TICKETS
$500
Buy 2 personalized bricks in the park and get 25 entries into the raffle to win prizes
Buy 2 personalized bricks in the park and get 25 entries into the raffle to win prizes
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout