Auralization at Acentech

Just what is an Auralization Room? An auralization room, often referred to as an acoustic simulation room or an audio virtual reality room, is a specialized space designed to create immersive audio environments for the purpose of auralization. These rooms are typically equipped with advanced sound reproduction systems and are acoustically treated to minimize external noise and internal reflections. The goal is to provide a controlled environment where listeners can experience highly accurate audio simulations.





Come experience it for yourself at our January AES Event, hosted by Acentech.





For more info about Acentech technologies: https://metropolismag.com/viewpoints/auralizations-technology-lets-you-listen-room-before-its-built/



