September Mixer - With Lorraine Portman

Join this free session with Lorraine Portman to workshop ideas and outlines on a first come, first workshopped basis. Bring your screenplay idea or a one page or less outline or one page or less treatment/synposis and we will talk through as many as we can. You can get feedback in your early development of your short or feature idea.

Join this free session with Lorraine Portman to workshop ideas and outlines on a first come, first workshopped basis. Bring your screenplay idea or a one page or less outline or one page or less treatment/synposis and we will talk through as many as we can. You can get feedback in your early development of your short or feature idea.

seeMoreDetailsMobile