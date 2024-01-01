Belly Dancing - Session 2 (Fall)

Belly Dancing - Session 2 - Instructed by June Seaney

Fridays from 11/1-12/13 from 6:30-7:30 pm (6 Classes)

Dance Studio (downstairs)

Age: Teens & Adults

This mixed-level class explores the various styling, movements, and music of belly dance as it is danced in Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece and other countries of the Middle East and North Africa. To our basic movement vocabulary, movements of our head, beautiful arms, upper and lower torso movements, shimmies, and turns, we will add movements that are specific to each style. To articulate the movements and feelings, we will learn about the rhythms and music of these countries and discuss their history and culture.



Each class starts with warm-up and stretching exercises to Middle Eastern music using the basic movements, then adding the next level of movements. Students will learn a choreography to practice the combinations and transitions of movement for each dance style.

Bring a scarf or coin belt to tie around your hips. No previous dance experience is necessary.