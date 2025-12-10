Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley's Silent Auction

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Greek handmade ceramic Pitchers with hand-painted multicolored scenes of deer hunting accented in gold. Features bow and arrow handles. Pitchers are 6.5” high x 3” wide.
Picture using these pitchers for salad oil or cream for your coffee, or display them in your curio cabinet.
*Same or similar items have sold for up to approximately $50 online.
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Store your valuables in this unique camel bone box. Vintage hand-carved trinket box with lid, lined inside with velvet. Inlaid with brass designs and brass closure. Measures 5.5” long and 3” deep.
*Similar items have sold for up to approximately $40 online.
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Swan lovers: here’s an adorable carved soapstone swan to add to your collection. This swan is shown gliding by with its head gracefully tucked onto its chest. This decorative collectible bird figurine may have originated in Kenya in the 1970s.
The swan is 8” high x 12” long.
*Smaller, but similar items have sold for up to approximately $50 online.
Starting bid
Here’s the perfect gift for the Games of Thrones fan, or for anyone tired of drinking from an ordinary glass. This 11” high x 10” wide horn has an attached wooden stand and a genuine antler handle, with leather strapping.
The vessel is crafted in Viking style to resemble traditional Norse drinking vessels, often used for feasting and celebrations.
*Similar items have sold for up to approximately $50 online.
Starting bid
What a great way to present (or hide) a bottle of wine or spirits. This carved wooden box hinges open to reveal a bottle-shaped cavity. The bearded figure appears to be a medieval warrior or knight, wearing a headdress and a long cloak, with both hands holding a vertical sword. He stands 14.5” high x 5” wide x 5” deep.
*Similar items have sold for up to approximately $50 online.
Starting bid
This most unusual German beer stein is a representation of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with a stoneware ceramic body and a pewter lid. The handle is flanked by fluted columns, and a miniature version of the building is on the lid.
This .5 liter limited edition commemorative stein was made in Germany by KING Werk, and comes with a authenticity certificate. It measures 9" H (bottom to top) x 7" W (at widest point).
*A similar item sold online for $895. That stein included an authentic piece of the Berlin Wall. Please note that this piece DOES NOT include a piece of the Berlin Wall but IS an exceptional piece.
Starting bid
No bar setup can be complete without this classy 1970s way of delivering whiskey to your friends. Set this San Franciso Cable Car on your bar, fill the two decanters with your favorite scotch or brandy, and fill the four shot glasses with cheer. When you lift the decanter out of the trolley, it plays “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, then stops when the decanter is replaced.
The cable car is 9.5” long x 4” wide x 8” high. The set includes two glass liquor decanters with decorative lion-head stoppers and four glass shot glasses. The wind-up key for the music is located underneath.
*Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $75.
Starting bid
Serve your guests in timeless style with this vintage “Blue Danube” (or “Blue Onion”) serving platter. This elegant tray features an iconic blue onion pattern—a classic design inspired by 18th-century Meissen porcelain. The piece has beautiful cobalt blue floral details, open side handles, and a scalloped rim, making it both functional and decorative.
The porcelain platter is made in Japan, and measures 12-1/4 inches square.
*Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $200.
Starting bid
This lovely Orange Pitcher is a small charmer that packs a lot of visual impact. It looks exactly like a freshly picked orange, with a textured orange surface and a green leaf handle. Imagine using this to pour your morning orange juice!
It is ceramic, measures 8” high x 7” wide and holds about 50 ounces. It is marked on the bottom with the Bordallo Pinheiro stamp and Made in Portugal.
Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $150.
Starting bid
The height of elegance in 1875, this footed water pitcher has six sides and six feet.
The pattern is Gillinder's and Sons #403, named Classic. It has satin frosted arched panels on two sides, depicting a classical statuesque nude figure under each arch. The handle has a wood-grain texture and the spout is decorated with an oak leaf design.
The pitcher is 9.5” high x 8.5” wide (spout to handle) x 5” deep.
Add to your collection of EAPG or display this antique for all to admire.
*Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $175.
Starting bid
This sweet ceramic vanity set has a tray and two jars raised on curved feet – one with a lid for loose powder or trinkets, the other with an open top is a hair receiver. Yes, in the early 1900s women would clean their brushes, then save the hair and slip it into their buns for greater volume. The turn of the century version of hair extensions, with a perfect color match!
The set is hand-painted with small yellow flowers and green leaves, outlined in black, alternating with pale blue panels with white dabs – droplets, perhaps? A thicker black line accents each area, and each piece is rimmed in green paint. The curled-up toes of the feet are accented in gold.
Tray measures 11" L x 7.5" W, and each jar is 3.75" W x 3" H.
*Same/Similar items have sold items for up to approximately $125.
Starting bid
This impressive rectangular lidded cannister is decorated with a profusion of flowers, buds, berries and leaves, including a darker band under the rim of the lid and around the base. Painted on an off white crackled base, the floral decorations extend all around the cannister, and are outlined in brown paint. The top of the vessel has a decorative sculpted band at the top.
The cannister is 13" high (including lid) x 9" wide and 6" deep. It is stamped in Chinese with a maker’s mark that translates as “Made of the Hall of Glorious Splendor” and is noted that it is not made for food storage.
If you need some Glorious Splendor in your home, bid on this item.
*Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $80.
Starting bid
Civil War and miliary enthusiasts will enjoy this Silver Colt 2nd generation Powder Flask with original box. This brass flask is engraved with a cannon, flags, rifles and anchors. Made in Italy, this flask measures 7” tall x 3.25” wide.
A great addition to your military collection.
Ask to see it in person to appreciate the craftsmanship.
*Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $150.
Starting bid
These two hand-carved African wooden sculptures are each carved from single pieces of wood, perhaps ebony. One figure has a hand resting on the chest, holding their folded dress. The other figure stands erect, arms at sides, wearing a tall headpiece.
Figure 1 is 8” high x 1.5” wide. Figure 2 measures 9.75” high x 2.75” wide.
Ask to see this couple in person, as the photo does not do them justice.
*Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $60.
Starting bid
This antique tea kettle is made from hammered copper, with a gooseneck spout and lid. It has a uniquely hinged handle, allowing the handle to be held at different angles. It is lined inside with tin and is in remarkably good shape for its age. Add it to your collection of antique cookware, or display it to enjoy its age and copper color.
It is 8” wide, 11” including the spout, and 7.5” to the top of the lid.
*Same/Similar items have sold online for up to approximately $120.
Starting bid
Chancey and Ada got married! February 16th, 1887. And this amazing Marriage Certificate is proof. This over-the-top certificate is adorned with white roses, lilies, green leaves, a full flower arrangement on top of the arch, cupids embracing, ropes of laurel leaves, three bible verses, urns on each side emitting smoke (?) and signed in gorgeous calligraphic script.
In addition, it is matted in red velvet inside a fabulous gold painted carved wood frame with even more flowers and foliage on a textured background.
There’s a lot to like here. The certificate is 16.75” high x 12.5” wide inside that impressive 23” high x 18.75” wide gold frame.
*Same/similar items have sold online for up to approximately $150.
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