2024 Holiday Season Meals - Share a Meal with your Neighbor in Need!
**Hickory- Smoked Turkey MEAL**
$150
Choose this Hickory Smoked Turkey Meal for an unforgettable dining experience that also gives back to our community. Indulge in the tantalizing flavors of perfectly smoked turkey, matched with creamy mac & cheese and savory cornbread dressing. Enjoy the warmth of sweet potato casserole, and finish your feast with a slice of our heavenly Holey Cakes. Not only will this meal delight your taste buds, but it also helps nourish families in need. Experience the joy of giving with every bite!
Here's what’s included in your meal:
- Hickory Smoked Turkey (8lbs)
- Creamy Mac & Cheese (2lbs)
- Savory Cornbread Dressing (2lbs)
- Sweet Potato Casserole (2lbs)
- Your choice of Holey Cakes (1 Whole Cake)
**Spiral-Sliced, Honey-Glazed Ham MEAL**
$150
Ham:
Opt for our Spiral Sliced Honey Glazed Bone-In Ham for a savory, sweet, and memorable dining experience that supports our community. Enjoy the exquisite flavors of our perfectly glazed ham, effortlessly paired with creamy mac & cheese and savory cornbread dressing. Relish the delightful taste of sweet potato casserole, and top off your meal with a slice of our unbeatable Holey Cakes. Delight your senses and make a positive impact by helping feed families in need.
Here's what's included in your meal:
- Spiral Sliced Honey Glazed Bone-In Ham (8lbs)
- Creamy Mac & Cheese (2lbs)
- Savory Cornbread Dressing (2lbs)
- Sweet Potato Casserole (2lbs)
- Your choice of Holey Cakes (1 Whole Cake)
Hickory-Smoked Turkey
$50
A Classic Holiday Centerpiece. 8 lbs minimum weight. Turkey is COLD and serves 12-15 people. Reheating instructions will be included. *6 Month Shelf Life if Kept Frozen
Spiral-Sliced, Honey-Glazed, Bone-In Ham
$60
Celebrating Family Traditions. 8 lbs minimum weight. Ham is COLD and serves 12-15 people. Reheating instructions will be included. *6 Month Shelf Life if Kept Frozen
Hickory-Smoked Turkey Breast
$55
Savor the Festive Flavor. 4.5 lbs minimum weight. Turkey is COLD and serves 10-12 people. Reheating instructions will be included. *6 Month Shelf Life if Kept Frozen
Hickory-Smoked Original Full Slab BBQ Pork Ribs
$30
Fall-Off-The Bone Perfection. 1.5 lbs minimum weight. Serves 1-2 people. Reheating instructions will be included. *6 Month Shelf Life if Kept Frozen
Bone-In Hickory-Smoked Rib Chops
$45
Juicy, Flavorful Pork Loin Cut. 8 lbs minimum weight. Serves 8-10 people. Reheating instructions will be included. *6 Month Shelf Life if Kept Frozen
Hickory-Smoked Boston Butt
$40
Savor the Festive Flavor. 4.5 lbs minimum weight. Boston Butt is COLD and serves 10-12 people. Reheating instructions will be included. *6 Month Shelf Life if Kept Frozen
Corky's Original Recipe Memphis' Own Bar-B-Q Sauce
$3
Corky’s Memphis’ Own Original Bar-B-Q Sauce elevates the flavor of all of your grill-time favorites. Memphis' Own Original Recipe adds a smoky sweet flavor to a wide variety of your grilled dishes, making for mouthwatering results every time
Each serving has 0 trans fat, saturated fat and cholesterol.
Keep on hand for all of your grilling needs throughout the year
Cornbread Dressing
$15.99
Experience one of the finest cornbread dressings you'll find anywhere, with a generous 2 pounds for your enjoyment. It's the perfect companion to any of your favorite meats, offering a savory harmony that's sure to elevate your meal.
Macaroni and Cheese
$15.99
Rediscover the comfort and joy of childhood with 2 pounds of our creamy, cheesy mac & cheese. This timeless delight is a rich and satisfying indulgence that promises nostalgia with every bite.
Sweet Potato Casserole
$15.99
Indulge in 2 pounds of this sweet and scrumptious side, a holiday table staple that goes beyond tradition. It's a heartwarming treat, combining the richness of sweet potatoes with a delightful twist.
Classic Chocolate Bundt Cake
$25
Savor a rich and decadent chocolate cake, enveloped in velvety milk chocolate ganache. It's the ultimate luxurious end to a delightful meal, boasting an intense, deep chocolate flavor that melts in your mouth.
Classic Vanilla Bundt Cake
$25
Delight in the airy, sweet simplicity of this timeless vanilla cake, crowned with a delicate vanilla glaze. Ideal for Thanksgiving or Christmas, its gentle sweetness pairs seamlessly with festive gatherings, reminiscent of freshly fallen snow.
Strawberry Bundt Cake
$25
Relish in the irresistible taste of this mouthwatering strawberry Bundt cake. Bursting with fresh strawberry essence, it's a heavenly treat that charms with every bite and leaves you eagerly reaching for seconds!
Classic Red Velvet Bundt Cake
$25
Delight in the luxurious charm of our Red Velvet Bundt Cake, a moist and velvety masterpiece. Infused with a hint of cocoa, this vibrant cake is adorned with a creamy, tangy cream cheese glaze. Each slice offers a perfect balance of flavors, making it an elegant and irresistible centerpiece for any occasion.
