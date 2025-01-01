Modalities Mixer Silent Auction

The mission of the National Lymphedema Network is to empower the community of lymphedema practitioners and patients by providing educational forums, networking opportunities, and interventional resources. We aim to inspire clinicians to provide world class care for people with lymphedema by promoting best practice guidelines and standards of care.





The goal of the silent auction is to raise funds for revising and distributing the patient informational booklets. These booklets serve as a vital resource, empowering patients with knowledge and guidance on their journey of living with lymphedema.





Location: Virtually at Zeffy and in-person at the Modalities Mixer event at Mosaic in Kansas City, MO





Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Central Time (CT)





Items Include: 2025 NLN Conference Registration, Clinician and Organization Level NLN Memberships, Compression Garments, Gift Baskets, Wireless Headphones & More! A full list of items will be released 2 weeks prior to the event.







