Voyage for a Cause

A fun family getaway of your choice in either Hawaii or Ireland! Lounge on Hawaiian beaches or explore the ruins of an ancient castle in Ireland! No matter your choice, fun is waiting for you! Castlemartyr Resort - County Cork, Ireland Some of Ireland's Most Beautiful Scenery 5 Star 17th Century Manor House Luxury Self Catering 2 Bedroom Condo (Up to 4 Guests) Sits Adjacent to the Ruins of an 800 Year Old Castle Carriage Rides, Horseback Riding, Fishing, Spa, or Golf Knightsbrook Resort - Near Dublin, Ireland Hotel of the Year - 2019 4 Star Resort - Meath, Ireland (45 Minutes from Dublin City Centre) Luxury Self Catering - 3 Bedroom Condo (Up to 6 Guests) 186 Acre Expansive 18-hole Championship Golf Course Kahana Villa Resort (Maui, Hawaii) Whale Watching World Class Dining 2 Bedroom Condo Accommodations (Up to 6 Guests) Options on Kauai, Oahu, Big Island, and Maui You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store purchase, to complete your travel. You may travel yourself, or give the package to someone else, free of charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your package to view available resorts and dates. Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package display, including the featured resort(s). Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up. Maui, Hawaii Accommodations are 2-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 6 guests (max 4a/2c). Ireland Accommodations at Castlemartyr are 2-bedroom units for up to 4 guests (max 4a/0c). Ireland Accommodations at Knightsbrook are 3-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 6 guests (max 6a/0c). Hawaii options in addition to Maui, Hawaii on Kauai, Oahu, and Big Island may be available. Resort options on Kauai, Oahu, and Big Island are subject to availability. Availability of Ireland resort accommodations is very limited in the months of July and August, and if available, are subject to substantial surcharges. The Charity Getaways Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date. No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”. This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply. This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property. Other conditions may apply. *Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the 3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.

