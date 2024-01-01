2024 Legacy Conference Sponsorship Application

Attention Potential Sponsors! Elevate Your Brand at the Legacy Conference.





Are you eager to amplify your brand's visibility and gain extensive exposure among a targeted audience of seniors, their families, and industry professionals? The Legacy Conference in Redding offers an exceptional sponsorship opportunity that provides tangible benefits and lasting impact.





As a sponsor, you will enjoy a comprehensive range of benefits, including:





1. Prominent Brand Presence: Showcase your organization with logo signage prominently displayed at the conference venue, ensuring maximum visibility and recognition.

2. Extensive Marketing Reach: Be featured on our event website, social media platforms, and printed materials, extending your brand's reach to a wider audience of engaged attendees and online followers.

3. Swagbag Branding: Have your logo printed on conference swag bags, allowing your brand to make a lasting impression on attendees as they carry their personalized keepsakes throughout the event.

4. Multimedia Exposure: Gain visibility through mentions in our radio and TV advertisements, further enhancing your brand's exposure and reach to a diverse audience.





Community Impact: Demonstrate your commitment to the well-being of seniors by aligning with a conference dedicated to empowering seniors and preserving their legacies, leaving a positive and lasting impact in the community.

Secure your sponsorship today and position your organization as a key supporter of the Legacy Conference—an event that provides crucial information, resources, and education to seniors and their families. For detailed information on sponsorship packages and customization options, please visit our website or contact our dedicated sponsorship team via email at [email protected].





Join us at the Legacy Conference and elevate your brand to new heights, reaching a captivated audience while making a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors.





Disclaimer: Sponsorship opportunities at the Legacy Conference are subject to the sole discretion of the event organizers. We reserve the right to accept or reject sponsorships for any reason, including but not limited to alignment with our event's values, industry exclusivity, and available sponsorship slots. While we strive to provide equal opportunities to all sponsors, our primary goal is to curate a diverse and balanced representation of sponsors to best serve our attendees. By becoming a sponsor of the Legacy Conference, sponsors acknowledge and accept that their participation is subject to the aforementioned terms and conditions.