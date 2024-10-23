Band of Brothers Club LLC
2024 End of Season Football Banquet
130 Tuskawilla Rd
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Player only
free
Select this option if your player will attend by themself.
Player Plus One Guest
free
Select this option if your player will attend with one guest.
Player Plus Two Guests
$25
Select this option if your player will attend with two guests
Player Plus Three Guests
$50
Select this option if your player will attend with three guests.
Player Plus Four Guests
$75
Select this option if your player will attend with four guests.
Player Plus Four Guests
$100
Select this option if your player will attend with five guests.
