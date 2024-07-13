Wisconsin Association Of The Deaf's shop

Black Short Shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Black Short Shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Charcoal Shirt (S-XL)
$20
Charcoal Gray Short Shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Charcoal Gray Short Shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Cardinal Red Shirt (S-XL)
$20
Cardinal Red Short Shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Cardinal Red Short Shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Red Long Sleeve Shirt
$25
Red long sleeve shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Red long sleeve shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Black Long Sleeve Shirt
$25
Black long sleeve shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Black long sleeve shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Charcoal Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30
Charcoal Gray long sleeve shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Charcoal Gray long sleeve shirt with WIS DEAF across the chest. 1876 is in between WIS DEAF and Wisconsin Association of the Deaf is spelled out below the WIS DEAF.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Gray Hoodies
$40
Extended Size (2XL, 3XL, 4XL)
$25
Extra charge add on to regular shirt order if extended size is needed.
Extra charge add on to regular shirt order if extended size is needed.
Black Hand Towel
$25
Black Hand Towel with State of Wisconsin in Red and I love you sign in pink tone, embrodied.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Black Hand Towel with State of Wisconsin in Red and I love you sign in pink tone, embrodied.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Dark Gray Hand Towel
$25
Dark Gray Hand Towel with State of Wisconsin in Red and I love you sign in pink tone, embrodied.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Dark Gray Hand Towel with State of Wisconsin in Red and I love you sign in pink tone, embrodied.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Light Gray Hand Towel
$25
Light Gray Hand Towel with State of Wisconsin in Red and I love you sign in pink tone, embrodied.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.
Light Gray Hand Towel with State of Wisconsin in Red and I love you sign in pink tone, embrodied.
Local Pick up in Wisconsin only! If you want shipping option please contact [email protected] for options for additional charges.