Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR September 2023 Meeting

Retrogression of Planets (Vedic View)

Some 10,000 years ago the ancient sages of India transmitted their knowledge about the universe to their trusted students. 18 such seers are regarded as the original masters of Vedic Astrology. Ome of them was a Surya, the teacher manifestation of the Sun-God. He had given us the knowledge on retrogression of planets and the ways to interpret it in birth charts. I will be sharing that knowledge in the workshop organized by NCGR. This will cover the various kinds of planetary motions and retrogression and its interpretation in real life.