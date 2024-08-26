Charlies Hookah- Powered By Sofete

Served by 2 hookah attendants. The Standard Hookah Event This deposit secures the service and is non-refundable. This service features 5 1/2 hours of service, 20 hookahs, 1 curator, and 1 heat management specialist. You’ll also enjoy 3 premium SoFete flavors along with 3 personal choices
Additional Hookahs Sets?
$7
20 Hookahs is good for parties up to 100 people If your event requires more than 20 hookahs, we offer additional sets at a rate of $7 per hookah. For every 15 hookahs sets, we include extra personal. This ensures that all your guests can enjoy a premium hookah experience without any limitations. Select the number of additional hookahs needed. Only select this option should you require more than 20 hookahs.
Need More Hours?
$75
If 5 1/2 hours is not good enough, lets add more. Simply select the number of ADDITIONAL hours need. Remember, our Standard Hookah Event Service comes with 5 1/2 hours of service. Only select this option should you require more time.
Hookah Buy-Out- Prepay Option
$75
Don't want to charge your clients a dime, or would you like to set your own price and buy us out. This is the option for you. We will provide the service, and you will provide the payment option for your clients.
Standard SoFete Profit Share
free
At SoFete Sisterhood Inc., we offer a profit-sharing opportunity for our hookah events. When 30 or more hookahs are sold, a 20% profit share is available. The profit share is based on the revenue from hookah sales above the initial 30, after taxes.
