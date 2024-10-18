eventClosed

Dodgeball Parents & Teacher Volunteers - 2024

MC Dodgeball
You will be responsible for announcing all of the dodgeball games and variations being called out.
Referee Dodgeball
Referee black or red side of all dodgeball games
Game Station Volunteer
There are four games to run in the all purpose room and just to help manage each game station. One Color station or Large Yard game station will also need to be managed.
Food Station Volunteer
This position will help hand out food, snack, and drink in the all purpose room.
General Volunteer
This position helps with getting kids and families to the right place between the all purpose room and gymnasium and checking in.

