Creating Pathways to Lasting Change

The San Bernardino County Probation Department is inviting you join with us to provide information and establish relationships with approximately 100 Probation Officers regarding the services you provide and how referrals are made.





On January 16, from 3-5pm we will be gathering at the California University for Science and Medicine at 1501 Violet Street, Colton, CA 92324. There will be a table provided inside to set up any informational materials. We are requesting you arrive at 2:40 to be ready for the 3pm start.





Food from Panera will be provided as we gather and discuss services available to probation youth, their families and to prevent at risk youth from entering the criminal justice system.





We look forward to partnering with you!