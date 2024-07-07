Light of the World Sister Squad Series 2025

Season of Singleness with a desire to Marry” Starting Monday, March 17th @7pm Frequency: Weekly Duration: 6 weeks. Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman and Sister Melanie Maxwell virtually Book: “Single. Dating. Engaged. Married” by Ben Stuart Study Guide For single women wanting to marry. This class will help you navigate through four relational stages of life: singleness, dating, engagement, and marriage. As you embark on this journey, you will discover: How to leverage your singleness to make an impact for the kingdom of God. How to pursue dating with clarity and purity. How to use the season of engagement to prepare for marriage. How to maximize your life as a married couple for shared ministry. How to continually seek God in his will throughout each stage.

Season of Singleness with a desire to Marry” Starting Monday, March 17th @7pm Frequency: Weekly Duration: 6 weeks. Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman and Sister Melanie Maxwell virtually Book: “Single. Dating. Engaged. Married” by Ben Stuart Study Guide For single women wanting to marry. This class will help you navigate through four relational stages of life: singleness, dating, engagement, and marriage. As you embark on this journey, you will discover: How to leverage your singleness to make an impact for the kingdom of God. How to pursue dating with clarity and purity. How to use the season of engagement to prepare for marriage. How to maximize your life as a married couple for shared ministry. How to continually seek God in his will throughout each stage.

seeMoreDetailsMobile