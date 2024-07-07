Light of the World Christian Tabernacle International Inc.
eventClosed
Light of the World Sister Squad Series 2025
Part 1 - Marriage minded focus
$10
Part 1Marriage Minded Focus: Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman - Open to married, engaged or courting. God can work powerfully through a praying, wife. This class will teach you the tools needed for a healthy marriage.
Book: "Power of a Praying Wife" by Stormie Omaritan.
Price includes all books, workbooks and materials
Meeting place: Virtually (registration link to be provided)
Frequency of meetings: Biweekly Mondays Starting March 27th - 6 week series 7 PM EST
Part 1Marriage Minded Focus: Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman - Open to married, engaged or courting. God can work powerfully through a praying, wife. This class will teach you the tools needed for a healthy marriage.
Book: "Power of a Praying Wife" by Stormie Omaritan.
Price includes all books, workbooks and materials
Meeting place: Virtually (registration link to be provided)
Frequency of meetings: Biweekly Mondays Starting March 27th - 6 week series 7 PM EST
Part 1 Marriage minded focus
free
If you already have the Book: "Power of a Praying Wife" by Stormie Omaritan choose this option.
If you already have the Book: "Power of a Praying Wife" by Stormie Omaritan choose this option.
Part 2 Let's Cherish Our Marriage
$10
Part 2 Let’s Cherish our Marriage Starting Tuesday, March 18th @7pm
Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman
Frequency: Weekly Duration: 6 weeks
Cost $10
Book: “Cherish” by Gary Thomas
What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Cherish is the melody that makes a marriage sing! This is apart of a series. Part 1 Marriage Minded Focus is a prerequisite for this course.
Sessions will be held virtually.
Part 2 Let’s Cherish our Marriage Starting Tuesday, March 18th @7pm
Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman
Frequency: Weekly Duration: 6 weeks
Cost $10
Book: “Cherish” by Gary Thomas
What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Cherish is the melody that makes a marriage sing! This is apart of a series. Part 1 Marriage Minded Focus is a prerequisite for this course.
Sessions will be held virtually.
Season of Singleness with a desire to Marry
$15
Season of Singleness with a desire to Marry” Starting Monday, March 17th @7pm
Frequency: Weekly
Duration: 6 weeks.
Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman and Sister Melanie Maxwell virtually
Book: “Single. Dating. Engaged. Married” by Ben Stuart Study Guide
For single women wanting to marry. This class will help you navigate through four relational stages of life: singleness, dating, engagement, and marriage. As you embark on this journey, you will discover:
How to leverage your singleness to make an impact for the kingdom of God. How to pursue dating with clarity and purity. How to use the season of engagement to prepare for marriage. How to maximize your life as a married couple for shared ministry. How to continually seek God in his will throughout each stage.
Season of Singleness with a desire to Marry” Starting Monday, March 17th @7pm
Frequency: Weekly
Duration: 6 weeks.
Facilitated by Lady Ebonie Hardman and Sister Melanie Maxwell virtually
Book: “Single. Dating. Engaged. Married” by Ben Stuart Study Guide
For single women wanting to marry. This class will help you navigate through four relational stages of life: singleness, dating, engagement, and marriage. As you embark on this journey, you will discover:
How to leverage your singleness to make an impact for the kingdom of God. How to pursue dating with clarity and purity. How to use the season of engagement to prepare for marriage. How to maximize your life as a married couple for shared ministry. How to continually seek God in his will throughout each stage.
Protecting Your Temple-Health & Fitness
free
Protecting Your Temple-Health & Fitness: Minister LaSonya Osler (Co-chair Miesha George) - Open to all women. Book: "The Garden Within" by Dr. Anita Phillips. Please purchase the book from Amazon or your local bookstore.
Starts: March 15, 2025
Meeting place: virtually via Zoom, healthy restaurants and parks Frequency of meetings: Weekly Saturdays
Sessions are 1 hr. and is the series is 10 weeks Activities: Fitness & Diet activities
Books should be purchased from Amazon or your local bookstore.
Protecting Your Temple-Health & Fitness: Minister LaSonya Osler (Co-chair Miesha George) - Open to all women. Book: "The Garden Within" by Dr. Anita Phillips. Please purchase the book from Amazon or your local bookstore.
Starts: March 15, 2025
Meeting place: virtually via Zoom, healthy restaurants and parks Frequency of meetings: Weekly Saturdays
Sessions are 1 hr. and is the series is 10 weeks Activities: Fitness & Diet activities
Books should be purchased from Amazon or your local bookstore.
Money & Finances : The Foundation of Wealth Building
free
Join us to learn the fundamentals of Wealth building. Facilitator: Meosha Kimbrough (Co Chair Errin Pitts) Prerequisite Money and Finance - Financial Peace University
Please purchase the Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J. Stanley Ph.D. from Amazon or your nearest bookstore.
The sessions start March 20, 2025 6:30 pm (1 hr.)
Frequency: Biweekly on Thursdays
Sessions will be virtual. (Link to be provided after registration)
Duration: 4 weeks
Class Dates: March 20, 2025, April 3, 2025, April 17, 2025 and May 1, 2025
Join us to learn the fundamentals of Wealth building. Facilitator: Meosha Kimbrough (Co Chair Errin Pitts) Prerequisite Money and Finance - Financial Peace University
Please purchase the Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J. Stanley Ph.D. from Amazon or your nearest bookstore.
The sessions start March 20, 2025 6:30 pm (1 hr.)
Frequency: Biweekly on Thursdays
Sessions will be virtual. (Link to be provided after registration)
Duration: 4 weeks
Class Dates: March 20, 2025, April 3, 2025, April 17, 2025 and May 1, 2025