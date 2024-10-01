eventClosed

Celebrate Shabbat with the Peace of Mind Program. Join our IDF combat veterans for Friday night dinner at YINR. Catering by Wandering Que!!

Adult Dinner (11+ years old)
$65
Child Dinner (3-10 years old)
$40
Under 3 years old - No chair needed
free
Bronze Sponsorship (includes 2 meals)
$360
For any meal/s that you do not need please write "Not Needed" as the First and Last Name.
Silver Sponsorship (Includes 4 meals)
$540
Gold Sponsorship (includes 5 meals)
$750
