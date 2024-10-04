Christmas is in the Airwaves! - 2 Performances

DOORS OPEN AT 1:30PM A trio of Holiday Radio shows including: • A Christmas Carol adapted by Cynthia J. McGean • Sherlock Holmes the Night before Christmas by Denis Greene & Anthony Boucher based on the work of Arthur Conan Doyle • Henny’s Christmas Mackerel by KC Cooper, based on her characters from Floored!

DOORS OPEN AT 1:30PM A trio of Holiday Radio shows including: • A Christmas Carol adapted by Cynthia J. McGean • Sherlock Holmes the Night before Christmas by Denis Greene & Anthony Boucher based on the work of Arthur Conan Doyle • Henny’s Christmas Mackerel by KC Cooper, based on her characters from Floored!

seeMoreDetailsMobile