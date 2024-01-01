Embracing the Beauty in Grief Series: Part 3 Therapists Grieve Too

In a collaboration of learning and healing, The Place Within is honored to join with Kintsugi Grief Center in this offering. Vanessa Fierstadt, LMFT will be presenting this interactive 1.5-hour Continuing Education Workshop on-line. Together we will learn how to create more spaces to openly discuss and become more comfortable with topics of death and dying with the community and our clients. A review of grief models and how to conceptualize grief in the room will be offered. Vanessa will also provide tangible grief tools and practices for clinicians and clients.





Therapists Grieve Too





This workshop is designed for mental health professionals, acknowledging that therapists also experience grief. It provides tools and strategies for managing personal grief while continuing to support clients.





Learning Objectives:

• Acknowledging personal grief as a therapist

• Self-care strategies for professionals

• Balancing personal grief with professional responsibilities

• Resources and support for grieving therapists





Presentation Schedule

11:00-11:15 - Welcome and check in with participants about their exploration/intention for workshop

11:15-12:00 Presentation

12:00-12:15 – Review and check in with participants

12:15-12:30 Wrap up presentation and check out





Requirements

Participants will need a piece of paper and something to write with for exercise.





About the presenter

Vanessa Fierstadt is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Certified Grief Specialist in Pasadena, Ca. For over ten years Vanessa has found meaning specializing in grief work for those in more complex grief. Vanessa leads numerous workshops in addition to lecturing at universities throughout California. Today, she channels her lived experiences and specialized training to create containers for courage, support, and community at the newly opened Kintsugi Grief Center in Pasadena. Kintsugi offers various loss specific in person and virtual grief and loss support groups throughout the year. In addition, Kintsugi Legacy their sister nonprofit is creating more community outreach and connections for grievers. For more information and to learn more you can reach out at www.kintsugigrief.com.





For More Information:

Vanessa Fierstadt at Kintsugi Grief Center : [email protected]

The Place Within- Southern California

The goal of the Training and Professional Development Program of The Place Within is to provide relevant, engaging, and enhancing educational experiences to our staff, partners, and professional community. We strive to do this with integrity and promotion of sound practice. We take pride in being able to enhance the practice of Marriage and Family Therapy and the field of psychotherapy through training and professional development.





Continuing Education Credits

This workshop meets the qualifications for 1.5 hours of continuing education credit for LMFTs, LCSWs, LPCCs, and/or LEPs as required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences. Certificates will be issued electronically for participants who attend the entire presentation and fill out the post-presentation evaluation. The Place Within is approved by the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists to sponsor continuing education for LMFTs, LCSWs, LPCCs , and/or LEPs. The Place Within maintains responsibility for this program/ course and its content. (CAMFT CE Provider # 141393)



Our programs include Zoom's automated captions feature which automatically provides running captions. To request other disability accommodations, please email or call (626) 359-4330.

If you are not satisfied with this program, please submit your grievance to email or leave a comment on your CE Program Evaluation .



For more information about The Place Within visit our website.